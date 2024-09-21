Mohammed Kudus features in West Ham defeat to Chelsea at home

Menu ›
Sat, 21 Sep 2024
Ghana international Kudus Mohammed played the entire match as West Ham United fell 3-0 to Chelsea in the Premier League.
Nicolas Jackson starred for Chelsea, scoring twice in the first half, with Cole Palmer adding a third shortly after halftime.
West Ham struggled to maintain intensity and missed a penalty appeal after Crysencio Summerville was brought down in the box.
Kudus had a goal disallowed for offside and remains without a goal or assist this season despite featuring in all five matches for West Ham, who sit just above the relegation zone.
