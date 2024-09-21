Mohammed Kudus features in West Ham defeat to Chelsea at home

Kudus had a goal disallowed for offside

Ghana international Kudus Mohammed played the entire match as West Ham United fell 3-0 to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Nicolas Jackson starred for Chelsea, scoring twice in the first half, with Cole Palmer adding a third shortly after halftime.



West Ham struggled to maintain intensity and missed a penalty appeal after Crysencio Summerville was brought down in the box.

Kudus had a goal disallowed for offside and remains without a goal or assist this season despite featuring in all five matches for West Ham, who sit just above the relegation zone.



