Mohammed Kudus features in West Ham’s narrow defeat to Freiburg

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian football star, made an appearance for West Ham United on Thursday evening during their unfortunate 1-0 loss to SC Freiburg in the Europa League.

Kudus, who played as a forward, was part of an attacking lineup that included Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen.



Despite the commendable efforts of Kudus and his teammates, they were unable to find the back of the net throughout the match. SC Freiburg, hosting the first leg of the Round 16 tie, displayed a strong performance that ultimately led to their victory.

Michael Gregoritsch's solitary goal in the 81st minute secured the win for SC Freiburg.



Kudus played the entire duration of the game against SC Freiburg and will now aim to assist his team in overturning the result in the upcoming match at the London Stadium on March 14.