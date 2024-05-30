Mohammed Kudus’ incredible solo goal against Freiburg named Europa League Goal of the Season

Mohammed Kudus

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus has been crowned the winner of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season.

The UEFA official account took to social media to share the incredible goal, which has been described as mind-blowing.



Kudus' goal created a buzz on social media, with many comparing it to some of the greatest goals ever scored.

During the match, with his team-leading 3-0, the 23-year-old midfielder took control of the ball in his half and embarked on a mesmerizing solo run, reminiscent of Lionel Messi.



