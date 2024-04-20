Mohammed Kudus is a brilliant one on one player - Crystal Palace Manager

Mohammed Kudus

Oliver Glasner, the manager of Crystal Palace, has praised Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian midfielder, for his exceptional skills in one-on-one situations.

Glasner made these remarks ahead of Palace's upcoming match against West Ham United in a London derby on Sunday, April 21 at Selhurst Palace, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT.



Palace enters this game with a significant boost in confidence after securing a crucial 1-0 victory against Liverpool at Anfield, which has improved their chances of remaining in the league.



Currently, the Eagles hold the 14th position in the league standings, while West Ham sits in eighth place and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Fulham in their previous league outing.



Glasner, who has Ghanaian players Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp in his team, discussed the strengths of West Ham's players, particularly highlighting Mohammed Kudus.

He mentioned the offensive prowess of players like Jarrod Bowen and Michael Antonio, emphasizing their physicality, as well as Tomas Souček's ability to make runs into the box.



Glasner also praised Kudus as a brilliant player in one-on-one situations and acknowledged the fantastic skills of Lucas Paqueta.



He emphasized the need for his team to be prepared for the challenges posed by West Ham.



In his debut season in the English Premier League, Kudus showcased his talent by scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 28 games.