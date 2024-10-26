Mohammed Kudus must learn to control his temperament, says West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui

West Ham United's manager, Julen Lopetegui, has advised Mohammed Kudus to focus on managing his temperament after the player received a red card in the recent match against Tottenham Hotspur.

This incident occurred during last weekend's game, in which the Hammers faced a 4-1 defeat.



In light of the upcoming fixture against Manchester United, Lopetegui commented on Kudus' conduct, highlighting the necessity for improvement and personal development.



"He (Mohammed Kudus) must enhance his temperament, as such incidents are unacceptable," Lopetegui remarked.



"I am confident that this will be the last occurrence of its kind. The best way to cope with frustration is to concentrate on the game, as these behaviors can jeopardize the match. He will gain valuable lessons from this experience, and I expect his conduct to improve moving forward."

The incident unfolded after Kudus, who had initially scored for West Ham, reacted with anger to a challenge from Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven.



Van de Ven seemingly provoked Kudus by making gestures towards his head, which led to Kudus poking him in the face. He subsequently directed his frustration towards Pape Sarr.



After a review by the video assistant referee (VAR), Kudus' original yellow card was escalated to a red card, marking his first dismissal since 2019.



The Ghanaian international is now facing a three-match suspension.