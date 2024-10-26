Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Mohammed Kudus must learn to control his temperament, says West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui

Mohammed Kudus3345789.png Mohammed Kudus

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

West Ham United's manager, Julen Lopetegui, has advised Mohammed Kudus to focus on managing his temperament after the player received a red card in the recent match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live