Mohammed Kudus named Europa League Player of the Season

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham's Mohammed Kudus has been named the Europa League Player of the Season by WhoScored. for his outstanding contributions in the 2023/24 campaign.

Kudus, the Ghanaian midfielder, played a crucial role in the Hammers' journey to the quarter-finals, scoring five goals in five matches, including a memorable brace against SC Freiburg.

His remarkable performances and an impressive average rating of 7.57 set him apart from his peers, making him a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.



