Mohammed Kudus named Premier League Player of the Week

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has been named the Player of the Week in the Premier League by WhoScored.com.

He showcased his skills as a forward for West Ham United over the weekend, scoring a remarkable goal.



Additionally, during the match against Newcastle United, Kudus provided an assist for Jarrod Bowen, maintaining his exceptional form in the top-flight English league.



WhoScored.com, a leading football data platform, recognized Kudus' outstanding performance in Round 30, naming him the Player of the Week.

Furthermore, Mohammed Kudus has been selected as part of the Premier League Team of the Week for Round 30.



Out of all the players from West Ham United, he is the sole representative in the Team of the Week for this weekend.



