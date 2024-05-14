Mohammed Kudus named Premier League best newcomer

Mohammed Kudus

Gary Neville, a pundit for Sky Sports, has identified Mohammed Kudus as the top newcomer in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian player signed a five-year contract with West Ham United from Ajax for £38m last summer, with a possible extension for another year.



Despite facing challenges initially, the 23-year-old has won over fans with his outstanding performances.



Kudus has made 44 appearances for the Hammers, scoring several times and providing six assists.



Neville, a Manchester United icon, declared Kudus as the best newcomer in the Premier League during a broadcast on Sky Sports on Monday night.

The former Valencia manager commended Kudus for his remarkable display in his first season.



Reports suggest that Liverpool is considering activating Kudus' release clause this summer.



Kudus is anticipated to be included in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, following his absence from the friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March.



