Mohammed Kudus nominated twice for West Ham's Goal of the Month

Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been nominated for West Ham United's Goal of the Month Award for his outstanding performances in March.

Kudus, the only player with two goals in the nominations, has been recognized for his impressive form after a challenging period in February following Ghana's early exit from the 2023 AFCON campaign.



His two goals against SC Freiburg in the Europa League, along with another goal and several assists in March, highlight his resurgence and impact on the team.

One of Kudus' goals against Freiburg stands out for its quality, positioning him not only as a strong contender for the monthly award but also for the prestigious Goal of the Season accolade.



