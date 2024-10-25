Mohammed Kudus overlooked for the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year award

Mohammed Kudus was surprisingly omitted from the CAF Men's Player of the Year award nominations announced on Thursday. Given his remarkable performances for both his club and national team, many expected him to be included and to compete for a top spot.

Despite his impressive season, Kudus was not among the 10 nominees revealed by CAF, leaving the 24-year-old attacking midfielder off the list.



He shone during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, netting two goals against Egypt and receiving the Man of the Match award on two occasions.

At West Ham, Kudus had a stellar debut season, scoring eight goals in the Premier League and five in the Europa League.



Additionally, the CAF nominations also did not feature reigning champion Victor Osimhen or his fellow Nigerian Victor Boniface, who had a standout season with Bayer Leverkusen, clinching the Bundesliga title.