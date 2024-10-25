Sports

Mohammed Kudus overlooked for the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year award

Kudus 32221 Mohammed Kudus

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Kudus was surprisingly omitted from the CAF Men's Player of the Year award nominations announced on Thursday. Given his remarkable performances for both his club and national team, many expected him to be included and to compete for a top spot.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live