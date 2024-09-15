Mohammed Kudus reaches new milestone at West Ham United

Kudus has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has marked his 50th game for West Ham United with a 1-1 draw against Fulham on September 14, 2024.

Since joining from Ajax last summer, Kudus has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists. He has been a key player for West Ham, featuring in all four Premier League matches this season.

Known for his exceptional dribbling skills, Kudus turned down offers from Saudi Arabian and English clubs to remain at West Ham.



