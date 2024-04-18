Mohammed Kudus recommends Stromgodset's Emmanuel Danso to West Ham United

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus is urging West Ham United to consider the recruitment of Emmanuel Danso, a defensive midfielder who currently plays for Norwegian club Stromgodset.

According to the 23-year-old Ghanaian international, Danso is held in high esteem and is considered one of the best players he has ever had the privilege of playing alongside.



Kudus stated, "I have known him for a long time, since our days in Ghana. Emmanuel Danso is truly exceptional. He possesses all the qualities you would desire in a defensive midfielder - solid defensively, excellent passing ability, and he is comfortable with both feet."

Despite Danso not being widely recognized at the moment, Kudus firmly believes that he has the potential to make a significant impact at a club like West Ham United.



"Believe me, once you witness his performance, you will understand why I am recommending him. He is a hidden gem, and I genuinely believe he could thrive in the Premier League," emphasized Kudus during the interview.