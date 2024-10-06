Mohammed Kudus scores first goal of season amid rumours of rift with West Ham manager

Mohammed Kudus

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus bounced back from a difficult week by netting his first goal of the season for West Ham United in their 4-1 victory against Ipswich at the London Stadium.

Kudus, who faced speculation about a supposed altercation with manager Julen Lopetegui, proved his critics wrong with a strong display on Saturday.

While there were claims that he was substituted at halftime in a prior match against Brentford due to a disagreement with Lopetegui, sources within the club refuted those allegations.



