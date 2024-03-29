Mohammed Kudus set to return to action for West Ham against Newcastle United

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus may make a comeback for West Ham in their upcoming English Premier League match against Newcastle United.

The midfielder had to skip Ghana's matches against Nigeria and Uganda due to an injury during the international break in March.



Despite this setback, he is anticipated to be part of the squad traveling to Saint James' Park for the game against Newcastle this weekend.



West Ham confirmed that midfielder Edson Álvarez will be absent due to suspension after receiving his tenth yellow card of the season in the previous match against Aston Villa.

Additionally, forward Maxwel Cornet might be in contention for selection after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during training, with his last appearance dating back to the match against Nottingham Forest in February.



Kudus made his Premier League debut against Newcastle United at the London Olympic Stadium.