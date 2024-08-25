Mohammed Kudus shines as West Ham United record PL win at Crystal Palace

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian forward, played a significant role in West Ham United's away victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers commenced their 2024/25 Premier League season with a 2-1 loss at home to Aston Villa the previous weekend.



Nevertheless, Julen Lopetegui, the head coach, included the 24-year-old in the starting lineup for the match against the Eagles at Selhurst Park.



Following a goalless first half, Tomas Soucek and Jarod Bowen both found the net in the second half, securing a 2-0 triumph for the Hammers.



Kudus participated for 88 minutes before being substituted for Jean-Clair Todibo.

During the match, he recorded 35 touches and delivered two crosses, one of which was successful.



Additionally, Kudus successfully completed six out of eight dribble attempts and won nine out of 14 ground duels, although he lost possession nine times.



He will be eager to net his first goal of the season when West Ham faces Bournemouth in the second round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday at the London Stadium, followed by a Premier League match against Manchester City next weekend.