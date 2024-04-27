Mohammed Kudus shines as West Ham holds Liverpool in thrilling draw

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus once again showcased his talent as West Ham United held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at the London Olympic Stadium, dealing a blow to Liverpool's hopes of securing the Premier League title.

The Ghanaian international provided the assist for Jarrod Bowen's opening goal, marking his first assist of the season and helping West Ham take the lead into halftime.



However, Liverpool quickly responded after the break, with defender Andy Robertson equalizing just three minutes into the second half. The Reds then took the lead for the first time in the game thanks to an own goal from West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.



Despite the setback, West Ham fought back, and with 13 minutes remaining, Michail Antonio leveled the score after heading home a cross from Bowen.



Kudus' performance against Liverpool further highlighted his impact in his debut season in England. The midfielder has now scored seven goals and provided five assists in the Premier League, making him a key player for West Ham.

Additionally, Kudus has impressed with his dribbling ability, completing over 100 successful take-ons in the league, according to Squawka.



The 23-year-old's success has not gone unnoticed, as he has reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool, among other clubs.



Kudus joined West Ham last summer from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, and his performances have quickly made him a fan favorite at the London club.



His skill, creativity, and goal-scoring prowess have been crucial for West Ham this season, and he will be looking to continue his impressive form in the remainder of the campaign.