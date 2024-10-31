Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Mohammed Kudus will become one of Africa's greatest players - Agyemang-Badu

Screenshot 20241031 062941.png Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has voiced his strong belief in Ghanaian talent Mohammed Kudus, forecasting that he will rise to become one of Africa's top footballers.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live