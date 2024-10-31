Mohammed Kudus will become one of Africa's greatest players - Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has voiced his strong belief in Ghanaian talent Mohammed Kudus, forecasting that he will rise to become one of Africa's top footballers.

Kudus, who previously enjoyed a successful tenure at Ajax Amsterdam, has recently joined West Ham United, where he has quickly become an integral part of the team.



In a conversation with Flashscore, Agyemang-Badu remarked, “I genuinely believe he will be among the greatest players to come out of Africa.”



His faith in Kudus remains steadfast, even as the player navigates a challenging start to the season, striving to make a notable impact for the Hammers.

Kudus faced a suspension after an incident during West Ham's loss to Tottenham Hotspur, but Agyemang-Badu stressed the necessity of support and encouragement for young athletes like Kudus during tough periods.



As Kudus adjusts to his new surroundings in England, both fans and analysts are keenly watching his progress and contributions to West Ham's success this season.