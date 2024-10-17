Mohammed Polo warns Kudus: Return to No. 20 if not spiritually ready for Black Stars No. 10

Former Ghana footballer Mohammed Polo has advised Mohammed Kudus to consider reverting to his former jersey number, No. 20, if he feels spiritually unprepared to wear the iconic No. 10 for the Black Stars.

Polo, a revered figure in Ghanaian football, emphasized the importance of being mentally and spiritually ready to carry such a significant number, as it comes with added pressure and expectations.

Kudus, who inherited the No. 10 jersey, is viewed as a key player for the national team, but Polo's comments highlight concerns about his readiness for that role.