Mohammed Salisu stars in AS Monaco 2-1 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1

Mohammed Salisu

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Mohammed Salisu played the entire match as AS Monaco triumphed 2-1 over Montpellier in a Ligue 1 encounter at Stade Louis II on Saturday night.

Montpellier initially took the lead in the 16th minute with a goal from Congolese midfielder Rabby Nzingoula, assisted by Akor Adams. Monaco equalized in the 32nd minute when Folarin Balogun scored, thanks to an assist from Breel Embolo, ending the first half at 1-1.



In the second half, Monaco controlled the game and secured the win with a goal from substitute Lamine Camara in stoppage time. Montpellier ended the match with ten players after Tanguy Coulibaly received a red card late in the game.

Salisu was recognized as the standout player, completing 74 of 87 passes, the highest of any player, along with five successful tackles out of six attempts, winning seven of nine ground duels and all five aerial duels.



The former Southampton defender has appeared five times for Monaco this season and is anticipated to be part of Ghana's Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan next month.