Monger breaks Ironman record for double amputee

Billy Monger is the youngest double amputee to complete the Ironman World Championships course

Source: BBC

Billy Monger, a former racing driver, set a new Ironman record for double amputees at the World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

At 25 years old, he finished the 226.3km (140.6 miles) course in 14 hours, 23 minutes, and 56 seconds, surpassing the previous record by over two hours.

Expressing his disbelief on social media, Monger, who had initially aimed for a 17-hour finish, declared, "World Championship record broken. I am officially an Ironman!"



