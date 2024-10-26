More doubts continue as Barcelona open door for Ansu Fati exit in January

Barcelona has had a strong start to the season, with concerns about players like Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski fading into the background.

However, Ansu Fati has not matched the progress of his teammates. While he hasn't had many opportunities, his limited participation is troubling.



The once-promising young talent has been largely overlooked by Hansi Flick, starting only once and accumulating just 132 minutes of playtime, even with Ferran Torres sidelined due to injury.

Following a discussion with agent Jorge Mendes last week, reports indicate that Barcelona plans to allow Fati to go out on loan again in January. The decision ultimately rests with the player, but both Barcelona and Mendes are eager for him to rejuvenate his career, which is currently not happening at Montjuic.