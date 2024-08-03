Morocco and Egypt into Olympic football semi-finals

Achraf Hakimi (left) and Ibrahim Adel (right)

Source: BBC

Africa is guaranteed a medal in the men's Olympic football tournament after both Egypt and Morocco advanced to the semi-finals.

Morocco secured a commanding 4-0 win over the USA, with goals from Soufiane Rahimi, Ilias Akhomach, Achraf Hakimi, and Mehdi Maouhoub.



They will face Spain in Marseille on Monday. Hakimi praised the Moroccan fans for their support throughout the tournament.

Egypt had a tougher path, needing penalties to defeat Paraguay after a late equalizer from Ibrahim Adel, who also scored the winning penalty.



Egypt will play against hosts France in Lyon on Monday.



