Morocco announce final 27-man squad for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations:

Head Coach of the Moroccan national football team, Walid Regragui announced on Thursday the list of the 27 players selected to take part in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Atlas Lions’ squad list includes goalkeepers Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi El Kajoui, and El Mehdi Benabid.



For the team’s line of defense, the coach called up Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Yahya Attiat Allah, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Yunis Abdelhamid, Chadi Riad, Abdelkabir Abqar, and Mohamed Chibi.



He also called up midfielders Amir Richardson, Sofyan Amrabat, Oussama El Azzouzi, Selim Amallah, Ismael Saibari, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, and Amine Harit.



Meanwhile, the team’s forwards include Hakim Ziyech, Amine Adli, Ayoub El Kaabi, Youssef En-Nesyri, Tarik Tissoudali, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, and Sofiane Boufal.



The continental tournament will take place between January 13 and February 11 in Cote d’Ivoire.



Regragui unveiled the squad list during a press conference, during which he also noted that the Atlas Lions will play a friendly game against Gambia on January 7 in preparation for the 2023 AFCON.

The coach emphasized the significance of the preparations to assess the team’s readiness.



The tournament’s draw has placed Morocco in Group F, alongside Tanzania, Congo, and Zambia.



Morocco will lock horns with Tanzania in their opening match, which will take place on January 17 at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro.



