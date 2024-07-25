Morocco beat Argentina in game marred by crowd trouble

Referee Glenn Nyberg gestures after VAR disallowed Argentina's second goal

Source: BBC

Crowd trouble forced the first football match of the Olympics to be suspended for nearly two hours amid chaotic and worrying scenes, with the game eventually completed in an empty stadium.

Morocco had been 2-0 ahead against Argentina, who pulled a goal back and were pushing for an equaliser. Cristian Medina then appeared to have made it 2-2 in the 16th of what had been 15 scheduled minutes of injury time at the end of the second half.

After the resulting crowd trouble, play finally resumed after a lengthy delay with no fans present, and with VAR having ruled out Argentina's equaliser, Morocco secured a controversial 2-1 victory.



