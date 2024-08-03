Sports

Morocco storm into Olympic semi-finals with emphatic victory over USA

Morocco National Team 1 Morocco national team

Sat, 3 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Morocco created history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by securing their first-ever men's football semi-final spot with a dominant 4-0 win over the United States on Friday.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live