Mortal remains of Issa Hayatou arrive in Cameroon

The remains of the late Issa Hayatou, former CAF President, have arrived in Cameroon for burial. Hayatou, who led CAF for nearly 30 years, passed away on August 8, 2024, at age 77.

A brief ceremony with prayers was held at Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport upon his arrival.

Attendees included Samuel Eto’o, President of the Cameroon Football Association, Ahmad Ahmad, and Hayatou's longtime friend Constant Omari.



