Motta: Juventus defeat is ‘in the past’, Inter are Serie A ‘favourites’

Juventus coach Thiago Motta EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

Source: Football Italia

The coach emphasized that he does not need to address his players' mentality following their Champions League loss to Stuttgart, viewing it as a past event. He stated that the team is prepared to give their all, aiming to perform at '200%' against Inter.

As the Bianconeri prepare to face Simone Inzaghi’s team in the Derby d’Italia at the San Siro on Sunday, Motta highlighted the necessity for his squad to exhibit 'focus and courage' when competing against one of the Serie A title contenders, as he shared insights during a pre-match press conference.



The manager of the Old Lady is dealing with several key player absences for this important match, with Douglas Luiz joining Theun Koopmeiners, Bremer, and Nico Gonzalez on the injury list.

He mentioned the possibility of positioning Kenan Yildiz behind the lone striker Dusan Vlahovic to enhance Juventus’ attacking capabilities.



