Moving my mother out of Nima to her own house is my biggest achievement – Kudus

Mohammed Kudus with his mother

Ghana’s starboy, Mohammed Kudus, has revealed that being able to move his mother from Nima to her own house is one of his biggest achievements so far.

According to the player who remains proud of his Nima roots, his mother made a lot of sacrifices to ensure he and his siblings had a good upbringing.



Kudus in an interview on West Ham TV explained that his mother had to sell Tuo Zaafi in Nima to be able to raise money for their upkeep.



“You know Tuo Zaafi. My mum used to sell it so it was my favourite, jollof also. She put her job on the line to help me and my siblings but now I don’t let her do that anymore, Kudus told musician Guvna B in the interview on West Ham TV.



He added, “If she can do that then there is a lot I can do for her to make her as comfortable as possible.”



He went on to explain that his mother’s selflessness and love for his family is what inspired him to work hard when he got the opportunity to travel abroad.



According to him, the first thing he managed to get off the line when he got his breakthrough to play for FC Nordjaeslland in Denmark was to buy a house for his mother and retire her from her job.

Kudus who recounted this with a smile noted that his mother no longer has to worry about paying rent every month.



“Moving out of Nima, getting her own house that’s one of the biggest achievements she is proud of,” the West Ham player said.



“The first thing I did when I moved to Denmark was to get my mom a house so they can be comfortable because that is the basic need in living. Waking up with no monthly rent and stuff so that is the big thing I was able to do for her,” Kudus said as monitored by GhanaWeb.



Kudus is now one of Ghana’s biggest football exports abroad having etched his name in the annals of Dutch football and is now architecting his path in the Premier League.





