Muchova ends Sabalenka streak to reach China Open semis

Karolina Muchova dropped a set for the first time at this year's China Open

Source: BBC

Karolina Muchova successfully thwarted a comeback attempt by top seed Aryna Sabalenka to secure her place in the semi-finals of the China Open.

Muchova is set to compete against either Russia's Mirra Andreeva or China's Qinwen Zheng in the final four, having triumphed with a score of 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-4.



The Czech player has now achieved victory in her last three encounters against the world number two, Sabalenka, who was striving for her sixteenth consecutive win.

"Tennis is truly a rollercoaster," Muchova remarked.



"I had to battle for every point, and ultimately, it proved to be worthwhile."



Read full article