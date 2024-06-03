Mukarama Abdulai set to become first female footballer to grace All Star Festival

Mukarama Abdulai

Source: Apexnewshub

Mukarama Abdulai, the talented forward for Hassacas Ladies, is set to make history by being the first female player to participate in the All-Star Festival in Tamale.

Following the events in Accra in 2022 and Dormaa in 2023, the Black Queens striker is ready to showcase her skills at the upcoming All-Star Festival in 2024.

Mukarama's impressive talent and commitment to the sport have already won over many fans, making her inclusion in the festival a significant milestone that will inspire young female footballers in Ghana.



