Murray out of Wimbledon singles but set to play doubles

Andy Murray was aiming to make his 16th appearance in the Wimbledon singles

Source: BBC

Andy Murray will not play in the Wimbledon singles but will make his farewell to the All England Club in doubles with his brother Jamie.

The 37-year-old, planning to retire later this year, had surgery 10 days ago for a back issue and removed a cyst near his spinal cord causing nerve pain.



Murray, a Wimbledon champion in 2013 and 2016, was set to face Tomas Machac on Centre Court but opted out due to recovery challenges.

The Murray brothers will debut as a doubles team at Wimbledon this week. Organizers expressed disappointment but look forward to his doubles participation.



