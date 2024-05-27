Murray's parents say golfer took own life

Grayson Murray won a second career title in January, with victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Source: BBC

The golfer Grayson Murray's parents confirmed his death by suicide, following the announcement from the PGA Tour about his passing at the age of 30.

Murray, a two-time tour winner, had to withdraw from the Charles Schwab Challenge due to illness after playing 16 holes of his second round.

Eric and Terry Murray expressed their shock and grief over losing their son, emphasizing the love and support he received from family, friends, and fans.



