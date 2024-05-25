Sports

Musah Mohammed shines in Bodrumspor's penalty shoot-out victory over Corum FK

Sat, 25 May 2024 Source: Footballghana

In the Turkish Lig 1 semifinal playoffs, Musah Mohammed, a Ghanaian midfielder, played a vital role in Bodrumspor's hard-earned victory against Corum FK.

Both teams had a closely contested history, with one win each and a draw in their previous encounters.

Mohammed showcased his endurance and determination by starting the game and playing the full duration, including the extra time.

Despite the nail-biting match, neither team was able to score a goal in both regular time and the additional 30 minutes.

