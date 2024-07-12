Mustapha Ussif explains why Black Stars will qualify for tournament in Morocco

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, expressed optimism about Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He credited his confidence to the technical team led by head coach Otto Addo.



Mustapha Ussif acknowledged the competitiveness of all teams but remained confident in the Black Stars' ability to excel in the qualifiers.

He emphasized the importance of the technical team's knowledge and expressed belief in Ghana's ability to top the group in the upcoming qualifiers.