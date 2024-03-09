Mustapha Ussif promises memorable 13th African Games

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has assured the rest of Africa that Ghana will organize a competition that will leave a lasting impression.

Ghana is currently hosting the 13th edition of the African Games, with 53 other countries participating in this prestigious event on the continent.



This is the first time that Ghana has been chosen to host the competition.



Although the Games officially started earlier this week, the opening ceremony took place on Friday, March 8, at the University of Ghana Stadium.



During his speech at the ceremony, the Minister stated, "Thanks to the 13th African Games, which were made possible by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana can proudly showcase top-notch multi-sport facilities in the sub-region."

"These facilities will not only benefit Ghana but also the entire sub-region for training and competitive purposes."



"This is a remarkable opportunity for Ghana, and we are honored and fully prepared to deliver an unforgettable experience for Africa and the rest of the world."



The games will continue on Saturday, March 9, with swimming and various other sports taking place.