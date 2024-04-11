My brother predicted my greatness - Asamoah Gyan reveals

Asamoah Gyan with his brother, Baffour

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, has shared a heartfelt story about his brother Baffour Gyan's unwavering belief in his potential for greatness in football.

Baffour, who paved the way for the Gyan family's football journey, established himself as a professional footballer and proudly represented the Black Stars.



Following in his brother's footsteps, Asamoah eventually joined him in the national team. Together, they participated in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Ghana achieved a commendable third place on home soil.



Looking back on their journey, Asamoah revealed how Baffour consistently expressed his faith in Asamoah's abilities during interviews, even when others doubted him.

"When my brother Baffour Gyan was a striker in the national team, he had his first interview with Saanie Daara at Choice FM, and they asked him the same question. He confidently stated that his brother was on his way," Gyan shared on GTV Sports Plus.



"At that time, I was still in school, and people were criticizing him. They asked him the same question again, and he still maintained that my younger brother was coming. Despite the criticism he faced, here I am now," he added.



Now both retired, Asamoah and Baffour have made lasting contributions to Ghanaian football. Asamoah holds the record as the country's leading goal scorer with 51 goals and is Africa's top scorer in World Cup history.