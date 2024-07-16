Sports

‘My dream is fulfilled’ – Mbappe on joining Real Madrid

Mbappe 222222 Kylian Mbappe

Tue, 16 Jul 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

Kylian Mbappé fulfilled a dream by signing with Real Madrid, as he expressed during his presentation.

Images of a 13-year-old Mbappé with Zinédine Zidane at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground surfaced on Tuesday, highlighting his journey to the European Champions.

Despite initially choosing a different path with AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, he ultimately made his way to Madrid.

This summer, Mbappé left PSG as a free agent, opting not to renew his contract and instead signing with Real Madrid, where he will wear the iconic No.9 jersey.

Read full article

Source: Apexnewshub