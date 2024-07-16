My football talent made me a womanizer – Ghana legend Rev Osei Kofi

Rev. Osei Kofi

Source: Apexnewshub

Rev. Osei Kofi, a Ghanaian football legend, shared that his football prowess led him to be a womanizer before he embraced Christianity and became a pastor.

He mentioned that back in the days when he won the AFCON in 1963 and 1965, footballers were not treated as professionals, allowing them the liberty to indulge in various activities.



Rev. Osei admitted that his talent attracted numerous women to him, a fact he relished during his football career.

In an interview, he revealed that women would come to his house even when he didn't actively seek their company.



