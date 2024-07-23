My goal is to score as many goals as possible to help Nations FC win matches, says new signing Bi Boris

Bi Boris Djangone

Source: Footballghana

Bi Boris Djangone, the new signing for Nations Football Club, expressed his excitement about joining the team and vowed to put in the hard work needed to score numerous goals. The Ivorian striker officially completed his move to the Ghana Premier League club on July 22. He emphasized his commitment to giving his all on the field to help Nations FC secure victories.





