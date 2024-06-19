My injury during preseason was a tough one to take – Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo faced a challenging foot injury during the preseason of the recently concluded season.

Mainoo's injury occurred while training with Manchester United before the start of the season. Despite the setback, Mainoo managed to impress manager Erik ten Hag during the preseason and even played in a friendly match against Real Madrid.



Unfortunately, he got injured early on in a collision with Rodrygo. However, Mainoo made a successful comeback and went on to participate in 24 Premier League matches, scoring three crucial goals and providing an assist.

Mainoo shared his experience of how the injury impacted him ahead of England's second 2024 Euro group game on Thursday.