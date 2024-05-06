My mother will be happy Nico assisted me twice to score - Inaki Williams

Nico Williams (Left) and Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams, the Ghanaian forward for Athletic Bilbao, has expressed his delight over his outstanding performance in their recent match against Getafe in the Spanish La Liga.

Scoring two goals, Williams emphasized that his mother would be thrilled with his accomplishment.



His double secured a 2-0 victory for Bilbao, solidifying their fifth-place position in the league standings.



Both goals were assisted by Williams' brother, Nico, adding a familial touch to the triumph.



During an interview with Bilbao media after the match, Inaki expressed his happiness about the win, particularly in a game where two of his teammates received red cards.

"I am extremely happy today. Today, my brother and I won't argue in the locker room. We have a great understanding. Today, he provided the assists for me, and maybe in the next game, I will provide them for him," he said after the victory.



Inaki's brace against Getafe brings his tally for the 2023-2024 La Liga season to 11 goals and three assists in 31 appearances.



Additionally, he contributed two goals and two assists in five Copa Del Rey matches, helping Bilbao secure their first Copa Del Rey title in four decades.