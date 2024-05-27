My second goal against Hearts was instinctive - Asante Kotoko striker

Steven Mukwala

Source: Footballghana

Asante Kotoko forward, Steven Mukwala, credits his second goal against Hearts of Oak to his instincts.

Mukwala scored twice as his team defeated Hearts of Oak in Matchday 31 action at the Baba Yara Stadium.



He showcased his sharpness by scoring his first goal under heavy pressure and then swiftly manoeuvred the ball for his second goal.

Mukwala praised his team for the victory and analyzed his goals, which came in the eighth and 92nd minutes.



He explained that his first goal was a tactical move to create space, while the second goal was purely instinctive as he adjusted his speed to evade a defender.



