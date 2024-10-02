Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

NFL suspends Bills linebacker Miller for four games

Von Miller Has Appeared In All Four Buffalo Bills Games This Season.png Von Miller has appeared in all four Buffalo Bills games this season

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller has been suspended for four games without pay due to a breach of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

This decision follows Miller's voluntary surrender to law enforcement in Dallas on November 30, 2023, after an arrest warrant was issued.

He faces accusations of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, although no charges have been brought against him. The 35-year-old linebacker has consistently asserted his innocence, labeling the claims as "100% false."

Read full article

Source: BBC