Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

NI starting to know how it feels to win - O'Neill

Dan Ballard Has Scored In Two Of Northern Ireland 's Last Three Games.png Dan Ballard has scored in two of Northern Ireland 's last three games

Fri, 6 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Northern Ireland's Nations League journey began successfully with a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg at Windsor Park, achieving three points, two goals, and a clean sheet.

Historically, the Nations League has posed challenges for Northern Ireland, with this win marking just their second in 17 attempts.

However, under Michael O'Neill's leadership, the young squad is showing promise, having secured four wins in their last six matches.

Read full article

Source: BBC