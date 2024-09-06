NI starting to know how it feels to win - O'Neill

Dan Ballard has scored in two of Northern Ireland 's last three games

Source: BBC

Northern Ireland's Nations League journey began successfully with a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg at Windsor Park, achieving three points, two goals, and a clean sheet.

Historically, the Nations League has posed challenges for Northern Ireland, with this win marking just their second in 17 attempts.

However, under Michael O'Neill's leadership, the young squad is showing promise, having secured four wins in their last six matches.



