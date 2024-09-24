Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

NSA failed for renting Baba Yara Stadium out for church program weeks before Angola AFCON qualifier - Mustapha Ussif

Mustapha Ussif Has Described The National Sports Authority (NSA) As A Total Failure.png The sports studium was used as event grounds by churches and musicians

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has labeled the National Sports Authority (NSA) as ineffective due to their choice to lease Baba Yara Sports Stadium shortly before Ghana's crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

He expressed disappointment in the NSA for failing to uphold their duties, resulting in the stadium's deteriorating state.

The facility's condition was further compromised in July when it accommodated a five-day 'Kumuyi' Church event, which caused considerable damage to the pitch and sparked worries about its readiness for international competitions.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet