NSA failed for renting Baba Yara Stadium out for church program weeks before Angola AFCON qualifier - Mustapha Ussif

The sports studium was used as event grounds by churches and musicians

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has labeled the National Sports Authority (NSA) as ineffective due to their choice to lease Baba Yara Sports Stadium shortly before Ghana's crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

He expressed disappointment in the NSA for failing to uphold their duties, resulting in the stadium's deteriorating state.

The facility's condition was further compromised in July when it accommodated a five-day 'Kumuyi' Church event, which caused considerable damage to the pitch and sparked worries about its readiness for international competitions.



