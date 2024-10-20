NZ claim first Test victory in India for 36 years

Will Young and Rachin Ravindra led New Zealand to a dominant victory in Bengaluru

Source: BBC

New Zealand's captain, Tom Latham, expressed his pride following his team's first Test victory in India in 36 years, marking only their third win in this format against the hosts.

Latham was unable to contribute on the field, having been dismissed for a duck by Jasprit Bumrah while his team pursued a target of 107 runs.

However, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra steadied the innings, leading New Zealand from a challenging position of 35 for 2 to secure an eight-wicket victory on the final day of the Test match in Bengaluru.



