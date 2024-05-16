Naeem Mohammed shines in Halmstads BK's dominant win over Häcken

Naeem Mohammed

Naeem Mohammed, the Ghanaian forward, played a crucial role in Halmstads BK's impressive 3-0 win against HÃ¤cken in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Wednesday night.

Mohammed, who started the game at the Ã–rjans Vall, posed a constant threat to the HÃ¤cken defense and was eventually rewarded with a well-taken goal in the 44th minute. Despite being substituted after 86 minutes, his contribution was vital in securing the team's victory.



Alongside Mohammed were his Ghanaian teammates, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Thomas Boakye.



Ofosu-Ayeh, a defender, played the entire match, while Boakye, an attacker, entered the game in the 58th minute, replacing Vinicius Nogueira.

Despite HÃ¤cken's dominance in possession and shots, Halmstads BK displayed clinical finishing, with Gabriel Wallentin scoring the opening goal in the 22nd minute and Villiam Granath sealing the win with a goal in the 46th minute.



Naeem Mohammed's exceptional performance further cements his position in the Halmstads BK squad, having made nine appearances, scored four goals, and provided one assist in the 2024 Swedish Allsvenskan.