Nana Aba Anamoah urges overhaul of Ghana Football Association

Nana Aba Anamoah

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah is advocating for a drastic overhaul of Ghana’s Football Association, citing its failure in managing the country's football affairs effectively.

In a recent interview on 3Music TV, Anamoah expressed her disappointment, stating, “I used to work with Kurt when he was doing the FA Cup. I used to host it for him. And I expected better from Kurt Okraku, but Kurt has not done better. I expected Henry Asante Twum to do better. He hasn’t done better.”



Emphasising the dire state of Ghanaian football, she lamented, “Our football is dead! Have you followed the local league? Forget about the Black Stars, because they don’t matter. The real problem is our local league. It is dead!”

Anamoah argued that despite ongoing protests and demands for improvement, including efforts to rejuvenate the Black Stars, significant change remains elusive. She proposed the dissolution of the FA, coupled with a FIFA ban, to instigate a comprehensive restructuring aimed at reviving the football landscape.



“Putting a house in order doesn’t mean putting friends and cronies there. It means to put people with sense there to work,” she stressed.