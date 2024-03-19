Nana Kwame Bediako hopes to aquire Chelsea or Man United and invest in African sports

Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force, has revealed his ambitious plans to purchase a major football club in England, aiming to invest in sports and showcase African influence on the global stage.

Expressing his aspirations during an interview on Nhyira FM, the Ghanaian businessman, who is also running for president in the 2024 elections, disclosed his desire to acquire either Chelsea FC or Manchester United to demonstrate the power and influence of Africans in the sporting world.



Beyond his plans for English football, Bediako emphasised the importance of developing a robust African Champions League, akin to its European counterpart, as part of his vision for sports investment on the continent.

"As I sit here I hope to raise money to buy Chelsea at the blind side of the public or buy Manchester United and show the white man that the Black man is also powerful. I would like to invest and have an African Champions League just like what pertains in Europe.



"Let’s build strong leagues in Africa so that we can sell our players outright to Europe instead of smuggling players through dubious means for peanuts," he said.