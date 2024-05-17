Nana Yaw Amponsah steers Petrocub FC to historic first Moldovan League title

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Ghanaian sports executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has guided Petrocub FC to their inaugural victory in the Moldovan League, marking the end of Sheriff Tiraspol's dominance over the past eight years.

Since his appointment as club president in January 2024, the former CEO of Asante Kotoko has made a lasting impact on Petrocub's history.



Amponsah's strategic expertise and charismatic leadership have propelled the team from Hîncești to unprecedented heights.



This remarkable accomplishment ensures Petrocub's debut in the prestigious UEFA Champions League.



A notable group of Ghanaians, including midfielder David Abagna, goalkeeper Razak Abalora, and hardworking winger Seidu Basit, have all made significant contributions to Petrocub's impressive performance this season.

Their collective achievements have opened the doors for the club to experience European recognition for the first time.



Prior to his current role, Amponsah achieved numerous successes in various aspects of football administration.



Among his notable accomplishments, he led Asante Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier League title in 2022, established Division One side Phar Rangers, and contended for the esteemed position of Ghana Football Association president in 2019.